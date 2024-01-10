15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
type here...

Swarm of bees attacks pedestrians in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 9: A terrifying incident unfolded in Morigaon on Tuesday at around 9 am, as a swarm of bees attacked pedestrians in front of the circuit house, leaving more than 10 individuals with serious injuries. Tragically, Dipak Nandi, a well-known businessman and owner of the ‘Quality’ hotel in Morigaon, lost his life in the attack. Dipak fell victim to the bee swarm near Morigaon Circuit House. Despite immediate admission to Morigaon Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

- Advertisement -

In response to the incident, the Morigaon district administration took swift action, closing Circuit House Road for safety reasons. The Forest Department, in collaboration with the Medical Department, promptly initiated fogging at the site, and measures were taken to capture the agitated bees.

8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Silchar Municipality pioneers cashless transactions with Paytm services launch

The Hills Times - 0
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home