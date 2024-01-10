Swarm of bees attacks pedestrians in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 9: A terrifying incident unfolded in Morigaon on Tuesday at around 9 am, as a swarm of bees attacked pedestrians in front of the circuit house, leaving more than 10 individuals with serious injuries. Tragically, Dipak Nandi, a well-known businessman and owner of the ‘Quality’ hotel in Morigaon, lost his life in the attack. Dipak fell victim to the bee swarm near Morigaon Circuit House. Despite immediate admission to Morigaon Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

In response to the incident, the Morigaon district administration took swift action, closing Circuit House Road for safety reasons. The Forest Department, in collaboration with the Medical Department, promptly initiated fogging at the site, and measures were taken to capture the agitated bees.