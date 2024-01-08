Tapabori Char hosts monthly VDP meeting

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: In a proactive step towards community welfare, a monthly Village Defense Party (VDP) meeting was conducted at Tapabori Char under Hajo Police Station. The gathering focused on pivotal issues such as child marriage, child labour, and the prevalence of drugs within the community.

- Advertisement -

As the region prepares for the upcoming Bhogali Bihu and Republic Day festivities, special attention was given to strategies aimed at curbing these social challenges. The participants, representing various VDPs, actively engaged in discussions and proposed preventive measures to tackle the identified issues effectively.

One of the major directives issued during the meeting was the implementation of regular night duty by the VDPs. This measure aims to deter subversive activities, ensuring the safety and security of the community during the festive season. The collective efforts of the VDPs align with the broader goal of fostering a secure and harmonious environment for residents.

The meeting served as a platform for community members to collaboratively address societal concerns, reflecting the commitment of the VDPs to the well-being and progress of Tapabori Char and its residents.