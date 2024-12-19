Tata Institute of Social Guwahati hosts first ‘Inhmukhawm’ meet to discuss social work

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Around 100 participants from grassroots organisations, NGOs, and CSR representatives participated in the first-ever ‘Inhmukhawm’, the Field Work Organisations’ meet hosted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off-Campus on Wednesday.

The event brought together a diverse group of participants united by the theme ‘Buen Vivr: Co-building a Sustainable and Just Future,’ which aligns with the global celebration of International World Social Work Day 2024, a release said.

- Advertisement -

The participants focused on the intersection of social work, sustainability, and justice that creates an inclusive space for dialogue, learning, and co-creation in relation to strengthening the field work of students, it added.

TISS campus director Prof Jagannath Ambagudia welcomed the participants and highlighted the role of social work and the role of the institute in pioneering this education in India.

Prof Kalpana Sarathy, dean of the School of Social Work and Convener of Inhmukhawm emphasised the importance of fieldwork as a core aspect of social work education and the need to strengthen partnerships between state and non-state actors.

She also acknowledged the contributions of Ratan Tata, who laid the foundation stone of the campus, in the presence of then CM Tarun Gogoi, then education minister and current CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the DoNER ministry in helping to establish this campus.

- Advertisement -

Inhmukhawm serves as a vital step towards shaping a better tomorrow through collective knowledge and shared purpose, the release added.

The event provided a platform for representatives from over 40 organisations to engage in discussions about institutional and organisational collaboration in social work practice.

Faculty members Dr Razdan R Sarim and Dr Pomi Mahanta moderated group sessions, aiming to deepen understanding of social work education with a focus on its practical application.

These group discussions were aimed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of social work education with a focus on practice.

- Advertisement -

Inhmukhawm also featured exhibitions, stalls, and information booths by more than 10 organisations, fostering an enriching environment for participants to share knowledge and insights on building a more just and sustainable future. (PTI)