Guwahati
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Tax Bar Association meets Principal Commissioner of State Tax

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 11: A delegation from the Tax Bar Association, Guwahati, met the Principal Commissioner of State Tax, Jitu Doley, at his office in Kar Bhawan on Wednesday and submitted a detailed representation outlining various issues faced by taxpayers and professionals concerning GST compliance.


The primary topics of discussion included the suspension and cancellation of GST registrations due to non-linking of bank accounts and non-filing of returns, difficulties in submitting waiver applications in specific cases, and the lack of standardized guidelines for granting new GST registrations.

The Principal Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and engaged in a detailed discussion on each point. He clarified that the department’s recent actions were largely aimed at curbing the menace of fake registrations. However, he assured the delegation that immediate instructions would be issued to field officers to ensure that no genuine taxpayer faces undue hardship.

The delegation was led by President Advocate Dinesh Kumar Sharma and included Secretary CA Gopal Singhania, Vice President Advocate Sanjay Kumar Sureka, Indirect Taxes Committee Chairman CA Bikash Agarwala, and Treasurer CA Manas Jain.


In a press release issued today, CA Gopal Singhania stated that while the State GST Department’s drive to eliminate fake registrations is commendable, the resulting measures have caused difficulties for many legitimate taxpayers. He further highlighted the absence of uniform norms for issuing new GST registrations, which poses challenges to new business owners.

The Association has provided constructive suggestions and is hopeful of a prompt resolution of these concerns.

