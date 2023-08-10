Tax Inspector In Anti Corruption Net

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: A complaint was received at Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Niren Bhattacharjya, Inspector of Taxes cum Superintendent of State Taxes, of the office of the Commissionerate of State GST Assam, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, Guwahati, demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions of the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this directorate about taking the necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Commissionerate of State GST Assam, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, Guwahati. Inspector of Taxes, Niren Bhattacharjya was caught red-handed during the evening hours at 6:10 pm, immediately after he accepted Rs 10,000 (ten thousand only) as a demanded bribe from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the ACB Police Station on August 9 under ACB P.S. Case No. 59/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The necessary legal follow-up action is underway.