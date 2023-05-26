Teacher Trims Over 30 Students’ Hair During Morning Assembly

Guwahati May 26: A distressing incident unfolded at Majuli English School, a Chakhesang Baptist Church-affiliated institution located in Kohima, Nagaland, where a teacher allegedly subjected approximately 30-35 children to forced head tonsuring, leading to escalating tensions.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, during the morning assembly, the teacher reportedly engaged in erratic hair-cutting without obtaining the children’s consent, causing them significant mental distress. The incident has left the students feeling demoralized and emotionally scarred, leading some of them to refrain from attending classes.

Expressing their concerns, one parent emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and proper appearance but questioned the school administration’s authority to execute such drastic haircuts. The parent recounted their son’s experience of having his hair abruptly cut, which left him in tears and unwilling to attend school due to feelings of shame.

- Advertisement -

The accused headmistress, identified as Nicky, allegedly instructed the teacher to carry out the act. In her defense, she asserted that the students had been repeatedly instructed to adhere to the prescribed hair length but had disregarded the instructions.

“We have repeatedly reminded the students to comply with the rules. However, it is impractical for us to individually discipline every student. Failure to adhere to the regulations will result in disciplinary action,” the headmistress justified.

- Advertisement -

The incident has sparked widespread concern and raised questions regarding the appropriateness of the disciplinary approach employed by the school. Parents and the community are seeking answers and demanding appropriate action be taken against those responsible for the distress caused to the students.

“We have repeatedly reminded the students to comply with the rules. However, it is impractical for us to individually discipline every student. Failure to adhere to the regulations will result in disciplinary action,” the headmistress justified.