Teachers’ Association extends support to All Assam Employees’ Union’s pen down programme

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 28: The MV School Teachers’ Association has officially endorsed the statewide pen down program scheduled by the All Assam Employees’ Union for October 7. Ranjit Borthakur and Lohit Chandra Deka, the president and secretary of the association, issued a press release confirming their support.

The press release highlighted that the All Assam MV Teachers’ Association has been consistently advocating for the reinstatement of the Old Pension System (OPS). Several memorandums have been submitted to this end. Teachers and employees who were appointed after 2005 and have retired are facing financial insecurity due to the New Pension System (NPS). This issue also affects Operation Blackboard (OBB) teachers. The press release urged all concerned individuals to support the union’s pen down program on October 7 to ensure its success.