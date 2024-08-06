Teachers’ community decries govt’s quality education promises as farce

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Aug 5: The promises of the state government regarding quality education have been exposed as a farce. During a sensitisation meeting held at Gossaigaon College under a government initiative, the dire state of the current educational system was revealed, according to information shared by the teacher’s fraternity present at the meeting.

Reports indicate that Gossaigaon College, a premier higher education institution in the subdivision, is struggling with a shortage of staff. Similarly, Tulshibil Higher Secondary School, with 1,597 students, suffers from an acute shortage of teachers, with only 12 teachers present, leading to severe disruptions in educational activities. The school is grappling with irregular classes due to the absence of three subject teachers.

The situation at Bhawraguri Binyakhata Higher Secondary School is equally dire. With over a hundred students, the school lacks teachers for English and several other subjects. The positions for mathematics, science, and 15 other teachers remain unfilled.

In addition, the 75-year-old Gossaigaon Higher Secondary School is also facing stagnation due to a shortage of teachers. The school, which has over 1,500 students, lacks teachers for Bodo, elective Assamese, and political science, and is short of four teachers for the higher secondary section. The high school section is missing 11 teachers for subjects like science and mathematics, and there is a shortage of necessary staff.

At Kashiabri High School, only 10 out of 28 teachers are currently teaching, raising questions about the direction of quality education. Similarly, Shastri Vidyapith High School in the main town faces shortages with three LP, one ME, and four high school teachers missing. Navjyoti High School also lacks three teachers and necessary staff, as well as infrastructure like boundary walls.

Furthermore, high schools and higher secondary schools in areas such as Balagaon, Saraibil, Habrubil, Kachugaon Girls’ High School, Kachugaon Public High School, Gurufela, and Bhumka near the Bhutan border are dealing with issues like a lack of permanent principals, headmasters, proper infrastructure, adequate classrooms, computer teachers, and staff. The daily operational hurdles and harassment due to the government’s various directives have been highlighted to local MLA Jiran Basumatary, executive members Ukil Mushahary, and Wilson Hasda.

Representatives from 18 high schools and six higher secondary schools attended the meeting and presented their grievances in writing. MLA Jiran Basumatary assured the representatives that these issues would be brought to the attention of BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro for early resolution.