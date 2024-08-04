26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

Teachers – parents meet held at Nowgong College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: A meeting of teachers and parents was held at Nowgong College (Autonomous) on the initiative of the Teachers-Parents Association with the support of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

- Advertisement -

The meeting titled as ‘Teachers-Parents Meet 2024’, was attended by over 500 parents. Dr Ranjit Kumar Mazinder, principal of the College, delivered the welcome address and spoke about the responsibilities and duties of parents towards their children. He emphasized that the three pillars of education – students, parents, and teachers – must work together for the success of an educational institution.

Dr Bhuvan Chandra Chutia, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, presented a report on the academic environment of Nowgong College, its social activities, and the progress of students towards autonomy and university affiliation. Dr Afzalur Rahman, deputy controller of examinations, spoke about the examination system and evaluation, as well as the steps parents should take towards their children. 

Besides, parents also played an active role in the meeting, assuring that they would follow the advice given by teachers to ensure their children’s bright future. They also expressed their willingness to maintain a good relationship with the college in the future to monitor their children’s progress. The meeting was attended by Dr Pulak Chandra Barua, vice principal, Dr Farista Yasmin, secretary of the Academic Council, Deepak Kumar Barua, member of the College Management Committee, and Professor Dr Rupanjali Devi, among others.

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Fakiragram station to get a facelift with Rs 34.60 crore

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes