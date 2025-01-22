17 C
Tezpur University celebrates 32nd Foundation Day

‘University was established as a result of the historic Assam movement’

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, January 21: ”Earlier, the role of a university was primarily limited to teaching and creating human resources. However, today the focus has shifted towards contributing to the nation’s growth through research and innovation,” this was stated by Prof VK Jain, noted academician and former vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, while attending Tezpur University’s 32nd Foundation Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Delivering the foundation day oration, Prof Jain remarked that in today’s world, many of the most pressing challenges required a multifaceted approach, and hence it was the time for interdisciplinary research.

 The former vice-chancellor of the University further said that the National Research Foundation, an initiative by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, is going to play a major role in facilitating research across disciplines. He further highlighted the importance of the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ policy of the Government of India, which will give inclusive access to more than 13,000 scholarly journals from 30 major international publishers.

Speaking on the occasion, as guest of honour, former education minister, Government of Assam, and member of the legislative assembly, Tezpur constituency Brindaban  Goswami said that Tezpur University had the responsibility of carrying out research on how to best utilize the natural resources of Assam for the development of the region. He further added that the University was established as a result of the historic Assam movement and therefore it was expected that the University should fulfill the aspirations of the new generation.

Presiding over the celebrations and delivering the presidential address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of the University, urged the university community to take inspiration from Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika, and Neelpawan Baruah. “Our gate is designed based on the work of the Rupkonwar, the anthem is composed by Bhupen Hazarika, the emblem is designed by noted artist Neelpawan Baruah, and our auditorium is named after Kalaguru. Therefore, we need not look any further for inspiration,” Prof Singh said. Our strength, inspiration, and sense of responsibility must stem from these Assamese greats, he added.

During the solemn occasion, the dignitaries inaugurated the first issue of the Tezpur University Multidisciplinary Research journal, edited by Prof DC Baruah, director, Center for Multidisciplinary Research. The journal will be published quarterly. Earlier, Prof Sankar Chandra Deka, chairperson, organising committee, gave a brief overview about the University.

