Tezpur University hosts SusChemHeca-2024 conference

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 15: A two-day international conference titled ‘SusChemHeca-2024’, focusing on current trends of research in chemistry towards sustainability, health care, and forensic analysis, was organised at Tezpur University and concluded on Friday. The conference brought together leading minds from academia, industry, and research institutions across the globe. Notable academician present on the occasion was Prof Peizhou Li from Shandong University, China, who joined online and delivered the keynote lecture.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of TU, emphasised that the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for everyone. Therefore, it is the duty of the higher educational institutes to work in the field of sustainability to create a better world.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof Panchanan Puzari emphasised the importance of studying forensic analysis. “Forensic analysis plays a fundamental role in criminal investigations and legal proceedings. It is often employed for the identification and individualisation of persons involved in criminal activities,” Prof Puzari explained.

Prof Robin K Dutta, dean of the School of Science, mentioned that the conference would feature a diverse array of topics such as pharmaceutical chemistry, drug discovery, analytical techniques in forensic science, and nanotechnology for healthcare applications, among others.

Joining online, Prof Li urged the academicians and researchers in the field of chemistry to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today. “Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, we aim to catalyse transformative innovations that will contribute to sustainability, improved healthcare outcomes, and advancements in forensic analysis,” Prof Li said.

The conference was graced by speakers from various eminent international institutions like University of Alabama, USA; Prairie Research Institute, USA; Kyushu University, Japan; KU Leuven, Belgium.