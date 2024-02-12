15.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Tezpur University hosts two day international conference

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 11: The department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University, kicked off a two-day international conference on Sunday on Devices, Sensors, and Systems 2024 (CoDSS 2024) to discuss a diverse range of topics, spanning from cutting-edge sensor technologies to the latest advancements in electronic devices and systems.

- Advertisement -

The conference brought together leading experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the field of technology.

Dr Samar Saha, chief research scientist at Prospicient Devices, California, USA, delivered a lecture on ‘Generalised Compact Model for Computer-Aided Design of Thin Film Transistor Circuits’ in his keynote lecture. Prof AK Ghosh, a noted scientist and JC Bose National Fellow, delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Dynamics of charge carriers and scaling in disorder materials’.

The guest of honour of the occasion, Prof Eduardo Corton of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on a glimpse of Argentina and bioanalytical research in LABB at the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET.

Apart from the above lectures, the conference also featured a series of technical sessions that covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from semiconductor devices and nanotechnology to the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, along with poster presentations. Renowned speakers shared their insights, paving the way for collaborative efforts in advancing research and development.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Prof Mrinmoy Kr Sarma, vice chancellor, in-charge of the university, said that through the conference, students and researchers are going to learn practical knowledge and insights into the latest tools, techniques, and technologies in devices, sensors, and systems.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Apollo Clinic expands presence with launch of multispecialty clinic in Nagaon

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene