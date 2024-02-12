Tezpur University hosts two day international conference

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 11: The department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University, kicked off a two-day international conference on Sunday on Devices, Sensors, and Systems 2024 (CoDSS 2024) to discuss a diverse range of topics, spanning from cutting-edge sensor technologies to the latest advancements in electronic devices and systems.

The conference brought together leading experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the field of technology.

Dr Samar Saha, chief research scientist at Prospicient Devices, California, USA, delivered a lecture on ‘Generalised Compact Model for Computer-Aided Design of Thin Film Transistor Circuits’ in his keynote lecture. Prof AK Ghosh, a noted scientist and JC Bose National Fellow, delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Dynamics of charge carriers and scaling in disorder materials’.

The guest of honour of the occasion, Prof Eduardo Corton of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on a glimpse of Argentina and bioanalytical research in LABB at the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET.

Apart from the above lectures, the conference also featured a series of technical sessions that covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from semiconductor devices and nanotechnology to the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, along with poster presentations. Renowned speakers shared their insights, paving the way for collaborative efforts in advancing research and development.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Prof Mrinmoy Kr Sarma, vice chancellor, in-charge of the university, said that through the conference, students and researchers are going to learn practical knowledge and insights into the latest tools, techniques, and technologies in devices, sensors, and systems.