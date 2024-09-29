Tezpur University joins MARG initiative for global academic collaboration

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, September 28: Tezpur University (TU) participated in the Mentoring for Academic Excellence & Research Guidance (MARG) initiative on September 27, 2024. This innovative program aims to enhance academic and research collaborations between Indian-origin faculty in the United States and universities in India.

Launched virtually by the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, MARG will connect Indian Higher Educational Institutions, including TU, with esteemed US institutions such as George Mason University, the University of Maryland, Stanford University, and Purdue University. The initiative is designed to tap into the expertise of Indian-origin scholars and professionals, providing valuable insights into global best practices in higher education.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of TU, expressed optimism about the program, stating, “This initiative will not only provide Tezpur University with access to global perspectives but also facilitate long-term partnerships.” He emphasized the potential for mutual growth, allowing Indian institutions to leverage the global network of the diaspora while contributing to national academic and research goals.

The program saw participation from TU faculty, including Prof. Partha Pratim Sahu, Dean of the School of Engineering, and Prof Bhabesh Deka, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, along with student members who attended virtually. TU also engaged in a technical session on Chips and Semiconductors led by Prof. Vijay Raghunathan, Director of the Semiconductor Center and Vice President at Purdue University.

As part of MARG, Tezpur University will partake in mentorship sessions, faculty development workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, positioning itself to benefit from enhanced academic engagement and innovation in higher education.