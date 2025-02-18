Tezpur University Launches Innovation Bootcamp: Empowering the Next Generation

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb17: Prof TG Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), virtually inaugurated the five-day innovation, design, and entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp at Tezpur University on Monday.

The IDE Bootcamp, organised in collaboration with AICTE, the Ministry of education’s innovation cell (MIC), and knowledge partner Wadhwani Foundation, aimed to provide a platform for students and young innovators to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world challenges.

In his inaugural address, Sitharam emphasised the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving India’s growth story.

He said that programmes like the IDE Bootcamp were essential to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to tackle global challenges and create sustainable solutions.

Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer of the Ministry of education’s innovation cell (MIC), highlighted the vision and background behind the IDE Bootcamp during his address. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning this idea.

Presenting an entrepreneurial view director, BAGASA Plantations, Shekib Ahmed said that entrepreneurs were not born out of multinational offices; rather, they would emerge from campuses. He further said that entrepreneurship and learning were inseparable—they go hand in hand. True entrepreneurship should focus on solving local problems, He added. Gopakumar Viswanathan from the Wadhwani Foundation stated that for ideas to come to life, conversations need to happen, highlighting the importance of meaningful interactions to spark creativity and bring ideas to fruition.

Prof Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma, dean, Research and Development at Tezpur University; Prof Sankar Chandra Deka, dean, School of Engineering; Prof Manuj Kumar Hazarika, programme coordinator; Hirak Ranjan Das, innovation manager; and Subhabrata Bhattacharjee, senior programme manager at the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), shared their insights and perspectives during the event.

The bootcamp has attracted over 200 participants from across the country, including students, researchers, and young professionals. The programme will focus on key areas such as product design, technology innovation, business modeling, and market strategies. Participants would also have access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources at Tezpur University to bring their ideas to life.