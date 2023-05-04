Tezpur University observes 30th World Press Freedom Day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 3: Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University observed the 30th World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday. The theme for this year was – ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights’.

The department celebrated the day with an event titled – ‘Column: The Fourth Pillar’. The event started with the lighting of the lamp which was followed by a welcome address by Prof Abhijit Bora, head, department of Mass Communication & Journalism. Addressing the gathering, Prof Bora emphasised on the importance of freedom of expression while also encouraging students to feel free to ask questions and express themselves without fear.

The keynote address was delivered by Sachin Gogoi, editorial lead, BBC News, New Delhi. Highlighting the global media landscape, he cited examples of countries where media entities are curtailed to comprehensively report on different issues of significance. Sachin Gogoi, who is also an alumnus of the department, advocated the importance of a democratic media landscape. After giving an analysis of the status of press freedom in different nations, he explained the press in Indian Context. He said, “The government will have to think about which direction it wants to lead the country in – Norway or North Korea,” Gogoi during his speech rendered importance on imbibing the principles of sincerity and integrity for the students of the department who will soon be a part of the profession.

The students of the department enthusiastically expressed themselves through various cultural activities. The students came up with a skit, ‘Press – A Dangerous Business’ written and directed by Bishal Kalita, a fourth semester student which was a satire to the current situation of the press in India intertwined between forces that affects its freedom.

The event concluded with a cultural presentation by Sneha Purkayastha and Yashwashi Ghimire, both students of second semester of the department. The programme was hosted by Sanchayaita Roy, a fourth semester student in the department.