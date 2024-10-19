Tezpur University observes Hindi Pakhwada

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 18: Tezpur University concluded its fortnight-long Hindi Pakhwada on Thursday, with a valedictory function. The Pakhwada was organised between September 14 and 30, 2024, during which various competitions and activities were held.

During the fortnight arranged by the Hindi Cell of the University, many competitions of different categories were organised for employees and their children. Competitions such as draft writing and translation, quizzes, Hindi typing, and poetry recitation were organised.

Gracing the valedictory function, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor (VC) of the University, said that Hindi, far from being a rival to other languages, is a valuable complement to them. “It serves as a bridge, uniting people from diverse linguistic backgrounds and brings a sense of national unity,” the vice chancellor remarked. Addressing the gathering, Prof KC Biswal, registrar of the University, said that when Hindi is used alongside regional languages, it enriches cultural exchange and promotes a more inclusive society.

The winners of all the competitions were awarded cash prizes and certificates. Shields were given by the vice chancellor to the Establishment Section and the Research and Development Office of the University for the best implementation of the official language. Apart from the VC and the registrar, Dr Biren Das, controller of examinations, Dr Braja Bandhu Mishra, finance officer, Prof MK Sarma, dean, Office of Research and Development, and Prof Pramod Meena, head of the Hindi department, were also present along with other staff and faculty members. The event was coordinated by Dr Kul Prasad Upadhyay, Hindi officer of the University.