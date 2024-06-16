Tezpur University organises national seminar on ‘Yoga for Women, Peace, and Wellbeing’

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 15: As part of the Tezpur University (TU) Yoga Mahotsav 2024, Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences and National Service Scheme (NSS) of TU organised a national seminar titled ‘Yoga for Women, Peace, and Wellbeing: Exploring New Domains” on Saturday.

Indranoshee Das, director of AYUSH, Assam and Aarti Jagannathan, additional professor of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore delivered lectures during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Indranoshee Das highlighted how yoga offers a comprehensive approach to health and well-being. She spoke of the initiatives taken by the department of AYUSH for strengthening health care facilities at all levels by integrating AYUSH systems into National Health Care Delivery Systems.

Delivering the keynote address, Aarti Jagannathan explained the connection between Yoga and mental wellbeing. She said that regular yoga practice reduces stress and anxiety by promoting relaxation and mindfulness. She gave different models of Yoga developed at NIMHANS.

“We have yoga for caregivers, schizophrenic people and people suffering from Parkinson’s disease”, she said.

M.K Sarma, vice-chancellor in-charge of TU lauded the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences for creating awareness on yoga. He said that yoga is beneficial for all generations, especially the younger generations looking for calm and clarity.

Addressing the gathering, Robin Dutta, dean of the School of Sciences shared about his battle with asthma and how yoga helped him to fight the disease.

Papori Baruah, head in-charge of the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences highlighted various activities conducted during the Mahotsav and remarked that yoga not only strengthens the body, but also cultivates resilience and confidence, essential for women’s empowerment.

The seminar also featured two technical sessions, viz.-Yoga as Therapy, women’s health and sports and Yoga in stress, well-being and spirituality, besides having a poster presentation. The seminar started with the lighting of the lamp and sloka recitation followed by a recital of a Borgeet.