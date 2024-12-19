Tezpur University professor receives Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 18: Dr Goma Devi Sharma, assistant professor in the department of Hindi at Tezpur University, has been honoured with the prestigious Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award 2024 by the Devkota-Lu Xun Academy, Nepal. This esteemed accolade recognises her exceptional contributions to the fields of Nepali literature and translation, marking a significant achievement in fostering cultural and literary exchange.

- Advertisement -

The Devkota-Lu Xun Academy, established in 2011 by a group of writers, critics, translators, artists, researchers, media professionals, and cultural activists, is a literary and cultural organisation dedicated to fostering dialogue between Nepal and China. The Academy is named after two iconic literary figures: Laxmi Prasad Devkota, revered as the Mahakavi of Nepal, and Lu Xun, a celebrated Chinese writer.

Dr Goma Devi Sharma’s significant contributions to Indian Nepali literature, which have enriched the domain of World Nepali literature, earned her the prestigious Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award 2024. The award recognises her exceptional work as a creative writer, dedicated researcher, translator (Nepali to Hindi and vice versa), and literary critic.

Dr Goma Devi Sharma has made a profound impact on the academic and literary community through her insightful writings, spanning two Indian languages, Hindi and Nepali. Her work reflects a deep commitment to literary excellence and cross-cultural understanding. In addition to the prestigious Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award 2024, Dr Sharma has been honoured with the Asom Bhasha Gaurav Samman (2021) by the government of Assam and the Rashtriya Puraskar (2022) by Hamro Swabhiman Trust, Delhi.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of Tezpur University, extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr Sharma on receiving the prestigious Devkota-Lu Xun Pragya International Award 2024. He expressed confidence that Dr Sharma’s remarkable achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for other faculty members and students.

- Advertisement -