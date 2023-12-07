21 C
Tezpur University recognised in QS Sustainability Rankings

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 6: Tezpur University has achieved recognition in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, securing a place in the 1001-1050 bracket for overall sustainability performance. The rankings, released on December 5, encompass nearly 1,400 universities globally and utilise a methodology with indicators focused on assessing an institution’s capacity to address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges.

Tezpur University’s specific rankings in various categories include: Overall Sustainability Performance: 1001-1050; Environmental Impact: 647; Environmental Sustainability: 681; Governance: 730; Environmental Education: 799.

Additionally, Tezpur University has received rankings in categories such as Employability & Opportunities, Equality, Health & Well-being, Impact of Education, Knowledge Exchange, and Overall Performance for Social Impact.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, the Vice Chancellor of the University, expressed satisfaction with the efforts that contributed to the university’s inclusion in this prestigious list. He urged all stakeholders to continue their dedicated efforts.

Notably, among institutions from Northeast India, Tezpur University and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (1001-1050) have been featured in the QS Sustainability Rankings.

