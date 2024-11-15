20 C
Tezpur University students’ beverage idea wins international acclaim

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 14: A multidisciplinary team of students from Tezpur University (TU) has demonstrated the use of bael (wood apple) as a tea-like beverage. Wood apple, commonly known as bael in Assam, is a locally available fruit. The idea, developed by Mizanur Rahman, Shikha Rani Gogoi, Chinmoy Talukdar, Rishi Paul, all from the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Bastab Tapan Bordoloi from the department of Business Administration, was adjudged one of the best teams (along with four other teams) out of 175 participating teams by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Smart Village (ISV) South Asia Working Group (SAWG) for a national-level student project contest titled ‘Idea Run’.

