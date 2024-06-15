Tezpur University to host session on GI products

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 14: Focusing on the promising prospects of products with Geographic Indications (GIs) status from Assam, a brainstorming session will be hosted on June 18, 2024, at Tezpur University.

- Advertisement -

The program is a collaboration between Tezpur University’s Intellectual Property Rights Cell (TUIPR Cell) and the Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati. Supported by the Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, the session aims to bring together visionaries, experts, and stakeholders to explore innovative strategies for maximising the benefits of GI status. It also aims to motivate farmers and craftspeople associated with each product to become authorised users and proudly display the GI tag on their packaged products.

An exhibition is also organised to facilitate the exchange of innovative concepts, resolve bottlenecks, and pave the way for the seamless commercialisation of both granted and potential GIs. Various craftspeople and Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs) involved in 33 granted GIs of Assam, such as muga silk of Assam, Assam orthodox tea, Tezpur litchi, judima, Bodo eri silk, etc., are expected to participate and showcase their products.

Attendees will benefit from the experience of around 100 authorised users and registered proprietors of GIs, along with experts from various domains. Discussions will cover topics such as GI laws, requirements for becoming an authorised user, obligations, innovative industrial designs for enhancing GI tagged products in domestic and international markets, and sustainable packaging alternatives as key marketing strategies.