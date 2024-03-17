Tezpur University’s FET Department wins MSME Academia Excellence Award

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 16: The food engineering and technology (FET) department of the Tezpur University has been conferred with the prestigious Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Academia Excellence Award by the Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB).

This recognition signifies the department’s remarkable contributions in providing expertise, guidance, and actively supporting the growth and innovation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. The MSME Academia Excellence Award acknowledges the university’s FET department’s unwavering commitment to empower SMEs. The department’s dedication to collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing has demonstrably bolstered the growth and innovation capabilities of SMEs in the surrounding area.

Earlier, the department has also received Eat Right Research Institute Award by the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2022. The department has also been recognized as the State Level Technical Institute (SLTI) for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and is in the process of establishing common incubation centre in food processing under the PM-FME scheme of the Union ministry of food processing industries.

Laxmikant S. Badwaik, head of the department received the award in the presence of esteemed guests including Pallavi Darade, commissioner of income tax, Shekhar Channe, commissioner of Right to Information and Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars during an event organised at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of Tezpur University extended his heartfelt congratulations to the department for their achievement in winning the MSME Academia Excellence Award.