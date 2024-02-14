These MLAs are my gift to Rahul Gandhi: Assam CM’s snub to Gandhi after 2 Congress MLAs pledges support to BJP

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 14: The Congress party in Assam is in a predicament as two senior members have pledged their support to the BJP-led government.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that four Congress MLAs have thus far backed the government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took the opportunity to mock Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amidst their ongoing feud, which has recently included personal attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Himanta Biswa Sarma and his children.

The recent pledge of ‘support’ to the BJP government in Assam by two to four MLAs from the opposition Congress party was highlighted by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He stated that two Congress MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, decided to support his government without leaving the Congress party. This development followed Rahul Gandhi’s instruction to Congress MLAs to disrupt the state Assembly during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in Assam.