Thousands throng 3rd Moran Book Fair

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 3: The 3rd Moran Book Fair, held in Lachit Nagar since November 29, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of book lovers and students. The week-long event featured various activities, including book releases and literary discussions.

- Advertisement -

On the first day of the fair, six new books were released, adding to the literary richness of the event. Some of the notable releases included ‘Jiwanbudhar Uttaran’ by Dr Jatin Chutia; ‘Niyar Jetia Sare’ by Rekha Saikia; ‘Kuri Satikar Moran’ (2nd volume) by Birendra Kumar Gogoi; ‘Krirangan’ by Dharmendra Gogoi; ‘Purani Asomor Chitrakalpa’ by Dr Geetalu Saikia.

The releases covered a diverse range of topics, from life philosophy to reflections on Assam’s cultural and artistic heritage.

On the 208th edition of Jonaki Mel (literary forum) held in conjunction with the book fair, Dr Anil Sakia, a folklorist and educationist, addressed the audience. Dr Sakia emphasised the transformative power of books, allowing readers to traverse the world without physically moving.

The literary event was graced by the presence of several writers, journalists, singers, and artists, fostering a vibrant intellectual atmosphere. The chief guest of the program was Gakul Khound, a retired teacher of Bolai Janajati HS. The gathering included Bassa Bora, Nabon Ggoi, Dr Jatin Chutia, Ila Borgohain, Manmohan Chik, Julianna Begum, Navalata Fulkonwar Chetia, Padmini Lahon, Ranu Gogoi, Manoshi Gogoi, Bobita Gogoi, Satyanath Sarma, Jogendra Sing, Arunima Das, Bijoya Saikia, Bina Konwar, Mayu Buraghain, Sasthitanaya Kalita, Jyoti Deori, Diksha Buragohain, and many more.

- Advertisement -

The Moran Book Fair not only serves as a platform for literary exploration but also fosters a sense of community and intellectual exchange among the participants.