Three arrested in Assam’s Biswanath over killing of migratory birds

HT Digital,

Biswanath, March 13: In a coordinated operation, Assam Police and the state Forest Department apprehended three individuals suspected of poisoning migratory birds, including Bar Headed Geese and Ruddy Shelducks, at Rangsali Dalani near the Borgang forest range, bordering the sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park.

Three more Ruddy Shelducks were rescued from the suspects during the operation. The identities of the suspects are being withheld by the forest department.

Kumarjya Gogoi, the Range Officer of Borgang under the Biswanath forest division, stated that the operation was conducted based on reliable information, and one suspect confessed to the crime.

The suspects are due in court tomorrow. Autopsy reports confirmed the birds were poisoned.

As per forest authorities, a Bar Headed Goose and a Ruddy Shelduck were found deceased, with another Ruddy Shelduck passing away due to poisoning despite medical intervention at a veterinary clinic.

‘We have also retrieved three more Ruddy Shelducks from the culprits and they are currently under medical supervision,’ added Gogoi. This event highlights the continuous endeavours of law enforcement and conservation bodies to fight against wildlife crimes and safeguard endangered species in the biodiversity-rich areas of Assam.