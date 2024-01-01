17 C
Three Drug Peddlers Held In Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

 

DIBRUGARH, Dec 31: Assam police on Sunday apprehended three drug peddlers with for allegedly carrying drugs with them here in Dibrugarh.

 

The drug peddlers has been identified as- Wasim Hussain, Nazir Ali and Sonu Ali.

 

Police have recovered 28.57 gm (with container) and 7.87 gm (without container), one blue colour empty plastic soap caontainer, six empty plastic tobacco container, two small plastic vials, Rs 36000 cash and three  mobiles phones from their possession.

 

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh police have launched a massive crackdown against drugs.

 

“We have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 36.44 grams of drugs from their posession. We have sent three of them in jail,” said a police official while speaking on the matter.

 

