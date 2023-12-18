Three Drug Peddlers Held With Drugs Worth Rs 10 Lakh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 17: Three drug peddlers were arrested with 3 kg 90 grams of drugs from the Mohanbari Hindu Gaon area in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is Rs 10 lakh.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Abhijit Gogoi, Ashim Hazarika, and Monoranjan Gogoi from the Lahowal area.

“After receiving a tip-off, we launched an operation and successfully arrested three drug peddlers with 3 kg 90 grams of suspected drugs. We have sent them to jail,” said a police official.

“Abhijit Gogoi was earlier arrested for drug peddling and spent several months in jail. After his release, he was once again involved in drug peddling due to his connections with drug smugglers. This time, he was arrested under the NDPS act,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive crackdown against drugs in Dibrugarh.

“So far, we have arrested many drug peddlers in Dibrugarh and seized a significant quantity of contraband drugs from their possession,” said a police source.