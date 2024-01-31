Three drug traffickers apprehended by Sivasagar Police

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 30: Three drug traffickers, disguised as daily wage earners, were arrested by Sivasagar Police led by OC Kalpajyoti Sarma from a rented house in Dhai Ali on Monday. They were Abu Hanif, Salima Khatun (wife), and Mofidul Islam. Police personnel, in the guise of buyers, seized Rs 4 lakhs and 10 drug-filled containers from their possession. Two of them were remanded to police custody while one was sent to jail. The gang was operating in the district with notorious drug traffickers Raju Ali, Suber Ali, and Nazar Fakir, it is suspected.