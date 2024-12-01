16 C
Track maintenance disrupts train services from Dec 1-8: NFR

Representational Image
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: As part of track-safety maintenance work between Dihakho and Mupa stations in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, several train services will be cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated from December 1 to 8, an official statement said on Saturday.

The cancelled trains are Train no 15888/15887 (Guwahati – Badarpur) on December 4 and 7, Train no 15615/15616 (Guwahati – Silchar) from December 1 to 8, Train no 15617 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra) on December 2, 4 and 7, Train no 15618 (Dullabcherra – Guwahati) on December 3, 5 and 8, Train no 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) on December 3 and 5, Train no 05697 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) on December 4 & 7, Train no 05639 (Silchar – Kolkata) on December 5 and Train no 05640 (Kolkata – Silchar) on December 6

The rescheduled trains are Train no 12504 (Agartala – SMVT Bengaluru) on December 3 and 7, rescheduled to 07:00 hours, Train no 12515 (Coimbatore – Silchar) on December 1 and 8, rescheduled to 03:00 hours of December 2 and 9

And the regulated trains are Train no 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar) on December 3, Train no 14038 (New Delhi – Silchar) on December 5 and Train no 14620 (Firozpur Cant. – Agartala) on December 2.

Passengers are advised to check for updates regarding train services.

