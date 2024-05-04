26.2 C
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Traditional jewellery making workshop concludes in Margherita

GUWAHATI, May 3: ‘Muhi’, a local Assamese traditional jewellery making workshop cum exhibition concluded at the Margherita Dehing Institute here on Friday.

The three-day workshop began on May 1.

The closing ceremony was inaugurated by general manager of NEC Coal India Limited, K Marey where NEC executive Bomri Riba, noted singer Shivani Phukan, retired NEC employee Amrit Borthakur and many other distinguished persons were present.

Rajshree Das proprietor and founder of Muhi Enterprise said, “For the first time in Margherita we are holding a workshop cum exhibition on Assamese traditional jewellery, which was attended by 30 participants. We hope that more people will come forward to learn the process of making indigenous silver jewellery.”

The participants were given a gift kit along with a certificate.

