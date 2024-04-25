DIPHU: In view of distribution of polling materials at ISBT on April 25 for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections under 6 Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, the following traffic regulation measures have been made by the district commissioner.
Traffic moving from Diphu towards Bakalia will take the Disama road till Manza and
Vice-versa. On 24/04/2024 traffic moving from Diphu towards Dillai and Bokajan will take the Birla-Hafjan Rongplimplam road and vice-versa. Movement of heavy vehicles is restricted on the Diphu-Manja road during the said period. However, there will be no restrictions on movement of emergency vehicles like ambulance, fire service etc.