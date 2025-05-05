Tragedy in Nalbari: Mother Allegedly Throws Infant into Water Body, Community in Shock

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, May 5: A tragic incident has shaken the village of Jowardi in Assam’s Nalbari district, where a six-month-old infant was allegedly thrown into a local water body by his mother, Gitanjali Barman. The heartbreaking death of the child has cast a heavy shadow over the village, leaving residents stunned and deeply saddened.

Gitanjali Barman, the accused, is the wife of Nripen Barman, a daily wage laborer. The family, reportedly struggling with dire financial conditions, had been living under immense pressure. While the exact motive behind the alleged act remains unclear, early reports suggest that economic distress and possible domestic conflicts may have contributed to the tragedy.

Local police were informed shortly after the incident, and a team from Belsor police station rushed to the scene. The infant’s body was recovered from the water, and a formal investigation is now underway. Authorities are considering all angles, including the possibility of mental health issues that may have influenced the mother’s actions.

Police sources have indicated that a psychological evaluation of Gitanjali Barman may be carried out to better understand her mental state. Investigators are also taking statements from family members, neighbors, and community members to piece together the events that led to the horrific act.

The incident has left the entire community in mourning. Villagers expressed disbelief over the shocking nature of the event, especially as no one had previously observed signs that could have indicated such a drastic outcome. “We are all in a state of grief and confusion. No one expected this,” said one local resident.

As the investigation continues, the authorities have assured that justice will be served and that every aspect of the case will be thoroughly examined. In the meantime, the tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the toll that poverty, mental health issues, and domestic strife can take on vulnerable families.