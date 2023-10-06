Tragic accident claims life of minor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 5: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Jorhat district as a class 9 student lost her life in a tragic accident. The victim, identified as Farhina Begum, was a student at Teok Rajabari HS School located in Sonari Gaon.

The incident occurred near Mudoijan Tiniali under the jurisdiction of Teok police station on Thursday morning. According to an eyewitness, Farhina was attempting to cross the road at Mudoijan Tiniali when she was struck by a speeding truck bearing registration number ‘AS-01-DD-1887.’ The collision resulted in her immediate death.

The truck was en route to Sivasagar when the accident happened. Local residents in the area stopped the truck and detained the driver. Teok Police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident and manage the situation.