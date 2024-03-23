Tragic poaching incident claims Rhino’s life in Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI, March 23: In a heart-wrenching incident, the lifeless body of a rhinoceros was discovered in Kaziranga National Park.

As per a report by India Today NE, the brutal act of poaching took place at the Tunikati forest camp within the Budhapahar forest range, sending shockwaves through conservation circles and wildlife authorities.

Forest department personnel swiftly responded to the distressing scene, where the rhino lay dead, stripped of its horn—a grim testament to the ruthlessness of poachers.

The loss of yet another precious rhinoceros to illegal hunting has ignited outrage and deep concern among conservationists, highlighting the persistent threat faced by endangered species.

In response to this despicable act, the forest department has launched a comprehensive investigation to apprehend those responsible for this appalling crime against wildlife.

Authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further harm to the park’s vulnerable rhino population.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges and dangers confronting endangered species, particularly within protected areas like Kaziranga National Park.

Despite conservation efforts and stringent anti-poaching measures, the relentless pursuit of rhino horns continues to pose a grave threat to the survival of these magnificent creatures.

As the investigation unfolds, wildlife authorities and conservationists remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding the biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park and preserving the natural heritage of the region.

The tragic loss of this rhinoceros serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for collective action to combat poaching and protect vulnerable wildlife species from extinction.