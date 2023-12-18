16 C
Training and ‘Atut Bandhan’ initiative unveiled in Goroimari

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: Following the directives from the Kamrup (Rural) District Congress Committee, the Goroimari Block Congress Committee organised a training program and an ‘Atut Bandhan’ initiative for the booth level assistants (BLA) and booth presidents from various locations within the Goroimari Block Congress Committee area at the Goroimari Rajiv Bhawan premises on Sunday.

During the training program, MLA Chaygaon Rekibuddin Ahmed, AICC general secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe, AK Rashid Alom, MLA East Goalpara, MLA Golakganj Abdus Sobahun Ali Sarkar, Former MLA Ghanashyam Das, vice president of APCC Nripen Thakuria, Juber Alom, president of Yuva Congress Committee, chairperson of SC Department of APCC Krishna Das, and many other dignitaries of Congress Committee participated.

Organisation secretary of Goroimari Block Congress Committee, Abdur Razzaq, elaborated on the aim of the meeting.

AICC general secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe stated in his speech that this is preparation for the upcoming Indian general election from the grassroots level.

 

