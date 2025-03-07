17.9 C
Training for masons on earthquake-resistant construction underway in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 6: The Nagaon district administration, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, organised a three day training programme for masons on earthquake-resistant construction techniques at the Lions Club in Nagaon on Thursday.

The programme, which is part of a three-day training initiative, aimed to equip masons with the knowledge and skills required to construct earthquake-resistant buildings.

The training programme will be attended phase wise by 160 masons from eight development blocks in the district.

The programme was inaugurated by Debahuti Bora, additional district commissioner and CEO, District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon while Baijayanta Goswami, district programme officer, DDMA, Nagaon mentored the programme.

While inaugurating the programme, ADC Bora emphasised the importance of earthquake-resistant construction in the region.

She highlighted the need for masons to acquire the skills and knowledge required to construct buildings that can withstand earthquakes.

The training programme was attended by Afzalur Rahman, assistant engineer (Building), PWD, Nagaon, and Geetartha Kalita, assistant engineer (Building), PWD, Barhampur as the resource persons here on Thursday.

The trainers provided hands-on training to the masons on various earthquake-resistant construction techniques, including the use of reinforced cement concrete and earthquake-resistant design principles.

The district administration plans to conduct similar training programs for masons in all eight development blocks in the district.

The initiative aims to promote earthquake-resistant construction practices in the region and reduce the risk of damage to buildings and infrastructure during earthquakes.

The program was also attended by officials from the District Information and Public Relations Department, Kaliabor Development Block, Khagarijan Development Block, and Pakhimoria Development Block, among others.

