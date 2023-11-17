Training program on rice value chain under APART- AWP held at Dongkamukam

HT Correspondent

Dongkamukam, Nov 17: A one day training on rice value chain was held on Thursday at Dongka Cluster Hall, Dongkamukam under Rongkhang Development Block.

The training was organised by the Department of Agriculture, West Karbi Anglong District. The rice value chain training falls under the scheme Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART)-AWP-2023-24. In the training session, Mantu Saikia, Agriculture Development Officer of Dongkamuka ADO Circle gave a brief introduction on ‘The Rice Value Chain’ and highlighted the objective of the training program.

He also explained about the mechanical method of paddy cultivation and discussed functions of different machines used from sowing to harvesting along with post-harvest technologies.

A sizeable portion of the overall loss percentage is attributable to post-harvest loss. As a result, using machinery like combine harvesters greatly lowers the amount of paddy harvesting loss.

APART is a project by the Government of Assam funded by the World Bank. The Project Development Objective (PDO) of APART is to “add value and improve resilience of selected agriculture value chains, focusing on smallholder farmers and agro-entrepreneurs in targeted districts of the State of Assam.