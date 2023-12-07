24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Tripura: Assam Rifles seizes 20k Yaba tablets

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Assam Rifles on Thursday said it seized 20,000 Yaba tablets near Bangladesh border at Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The tablets were seized on basis of a specific information about drug smuggling near the Bangladesh border following which the security force swiftly launched an operation on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES 20,000 YABA TABLETS IN TRIPURA #AssamRifles seized 20,000 Yaba Tablets near Bangladesh Border at Sonamura, Sepahijala District, Tripura on 05 December 2023. @adgpi @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs,” Assam Rifles wrote on X.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Minister Nityanand Rai slams Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy over ‘Bihar-DNA’...

The Hills Times - 0