Tripura: Assam Rifles seizes 20k Yaba tablets

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Assam Rifles on Thursday said it seized 20,000 Yaba tablets near Bangladesh border at Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The tablets were seized on basis of a specific information about drug smuggling near the Bangladesh border following which the security force swiftly launched an operation on Tuesday.

