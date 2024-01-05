17 C
Friday, January 5, 2024
Tripura CM announces significant increase in MLA area development fund

HT Digital,

Agartala, Jan 5: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, announced a substantial rise in the MLA Area Development Fund. He made this announcement during the inaugural session of the thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Presently, the MLA Area Development Scheme is allocated Rs. 50 Lakhs per MLA annually, amounting to Rs. 30 crores for all 60 MLAs. Dr. Saha proposed an increase in this funding to Rs. 75 lakhs, which means an additional Rs. 25 lakhs for each MLA.

This will bring the total annual allocation for all 60 MLAs to an estimated Rs. 45 crores, necessitating an additional Rs. 15 crores. Dr. Saha stated that this increase will be implemented in the next fiscal year, 2024-25. He also expressed optimism that this increase will expedite development in various areas.

