Truck drivers stage protest against stringent laws in Simultapu

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 2: In a significant demonstration, hundreds of truck drivers took to the National Highway-31 (c) and blockaded the Assam-Bengal inter-state border at Simultapu. The protest aimed to voice opposition against recently enacted laws perceived as harsh and targeting the entire truck driver community. The drivers demanded the immediate withdrawal of these stringent regulations.

Expressing their discontent, the truck drivers emphasised that accidents are unforeseeable events, and the new law unfairly holds drivers accountable for hit-and-run incidents. They contended that during such incidents, drivers often face violent reactions from the public, making the proposed legislation problematic.

The atmosphere became disruptive, leading to police intervention and lathi charges to disperse the protestors. Despite the intervention, the drivers continued to voice concerns about the proposed legislation’s impact on their well-being in the event of accidents. Drivers operating various types of vehicles along the Assam-Bengal border have threatened to initiate an indefinite strike unless revisions are made to the stringent laws, reflecting their determination to protect their rights and working conditions.

