Truck Plunges into Brahmaputra from Kaliabhomora Bridge, One Dead

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: A tragic accident unfolded on Thursday in Assam’s Sonitpur district when a truck veered off the Kaliabhomora bridge and plunged into the Brahmaputra River, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident occurred as the vehicle was traveling from Tezpur toward Kaliabor in the Nagaon district.

According to police reports, the truck crashed through the right-side railing of the bridge before falling into the river. “It seems the truck lost control and fell into the river after breaking the railing on the right side,” said Madhurima Das, Additional Superintendent of Police.

Local passersby who witnessed the accident quickly alerted authorities, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Rescue teams managed to recover one body from the submerged vehicle, but it remains unclear whether others were also inside the truck at the time of the incident.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with divers scouring the river for any additional victims. Meanwhile, authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the accident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine what led to the tragic mishap.

10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can't Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
