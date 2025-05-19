22.2 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 19, 2025
Trucks without challan won’t be allowed: DSSSA

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 18: The president of the Diphu Sand & Stone Supplier Association (DSSSA), Monsing Rongpi, stated on Saturday that trucks without proper challans (transport permits) will not be allowed to enter the town.

Speaking at a press conference, Rongpi called for the cooperation of the forest department.

“Strict document verification will be conducted by our members starting May 18. Any vehicle found carrying sand or stones without proper documentation will be detained and handed over to the forest department. We request support and cooperation from the Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) of both the East and West divisions,” Rongpi said.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the association in recent months due to illegal sand and stone supplies by certain individuals, which have disrupted market prices by undercutting legitimate sellers.

Rongpi emphasised that all suppliers operating within the Diphu town jurisdiction must carry valid documents.

“Due to these illegal activities, our regular business has been affected, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain operations,” he added.

He urged all sand and stone suppliers in Karbi Anglong to ensure they carry proper documentation while conducting business.

