Tuliram Ronghang Campaigns For Amarsing Tisso, Promises Extensive Welfare Schemes

DIPHU, April 11: In a significant move ahead of the Parliamentary elections, Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and a star BJP campaigner, rallied support for BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso in the 6–Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

Addressing a gathering at Rongmanpi Aklam in the Amri Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency, Ronghang emphasised the party’s commitment to welfare schemes reaching every individual.

During the election meeting, the CEM specifically addressed concerns regarding the Arunodoi scheme, reassuring voters that support for Tisso would ensure the scheme’s benefits soon after the elections.

He further informed that the Arunodoi scheme, providing financial aid to women, is set to see an increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000 monthly, as stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“You don’t worry about not getting Arunodoi, you just vote for Amarsing Tisso and soon after the election it will be provided. With Arunodoi women are getting 1,250 every month. Our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said before assembly elections the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000.”

Moreover, Ronghang highlighted the Assam government’s initiatives to support girl students financially, promising Rs 10,000 for college admissions, Rs 12,000 for degree courses, and Rs 25,000 for university enrollments.

He also announced the integration of the Ayushman health scheme with ration cards, offering free health services up to Rs 5 lakh for every individual.

In his commitment to infrastructural development, the CEM announced plans to improve all-weather roads linking polling stations in Amri with blacktopping, a project set to commence post-election.

The meeting saw the presence of significant political figures, including MP Horensing Bey, BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso, MLA Rupsing Teron, executive member (EM) of KAAC, D Uphing Maslai, and BJP –WKADC president Radip Ronghang, among other party leaders.