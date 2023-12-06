Tuliram Ronghang Predicts BJP Triumph In 2024 Parliamentary Election

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 05: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary election.

- Advertisement -

Ronghang also affirmed his belief that the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, will secure a triumph, foreseeing a return to power for the party with Modi as the Prime Minister.

“The BJP will win the parliamentary election in 2024 and come back to power with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister,” Tuliram said while speaking during the “Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally” which was held at Langmepi Playground here in West Karbi Anglong.

On the occasion, the KAAC CEM said that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has fulfilled his promise to the people of Karbi Anglong and solved problems.

“Development and progress is getting importance. Traditional customary law court system will function soon,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He also assured of giving NFSA card to families which fall under Below Poverty Line (BPL) and monthly honorarium to Sarkari Gaonbura (SGB) will be increased to Rs 10,000.

Besides this, Rs 10,000/- cheques were distributed among SHGs, blankets and spray machines etc were given to beneficiaries and a large number of opposition party workers joined the BJP.

He further said that ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ comprises of all political leaders, members of KAAC and the local citizens of Karbi Anglong. It works for the welfare of the people.

“Team Karbi Anglong always discusses faced by poor citizens of the Karbi Anglong and West karbi Anglong districts. Our ultimate aim is to form an autonomous state under 244 (A) within the constitution of India,” Tuliram said.

- Advertisement -

The participants of the rally also celebrated the recent win of the BJP in three of the five states where assembly polls were conducted. Several supporters of opposition parties could also be seen participating in the rally.

MLA of Baithalangso, Rupsing Teron; MLA of Diphu, Bidya Sing Engleng; MLA of Howraghat, Darsing Ronghang; chairman of KAAC, Raju Tisso; executive members of KAAC, president BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee, Radip Ronghang and others attended the rally.