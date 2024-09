HAMREN: Wild elephants have been roaming in the Hawaipur area of West Karbi Anglong district for several months.

The wild elephants travel in a large herd along the main road from Kheroni to Hawaipur during the day.

They appear on road from morning to evening. During the crossing of the elephants, they eat and trample upon the paddy along the way.

Due to the presence of the elephants and their unpredictability, the villagers are living in a state of fear.