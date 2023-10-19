Two arrested for extortion of cattle trucks

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 18: In a significant development, local authorities apprehended two individuals today, Manash Das and Raktim Das, both hailing from Panichokuwa in the Pulibar police station jurisdiction, on charges of attempting to extort money from trucks transporting cattle. A toy pistol was seized from their possession during the arrest.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the duo typically involved stopping trucks during the night, claiming that the transportation of cattle was illegal, and coercing payments ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Many truck drivers, fearing potential legal issues, complied with these demands.

This arrest signifies a notable step in tackling extortion activities targeting cattle transport in the western Jorhat bypass area. Local authorities are taking measures to curb such incidents and ensure the security and well-being of truck drivers and cattle transport businesses.