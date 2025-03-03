30 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Two Assam-Based Drug Smugglers Arrested in Manipur with Brown Sugar Worth Rs 20 Lakh

The police arrested two suspects, who were identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34), both Assam residents.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Manipur police apprehended two suspected drug smugglers from Assam and confiscated Brown Sugar valued at around Rs 20 lakh in an anti-smuggling drive in Senapati district on Sunday. The drive was conducted along the Manipur-Nagaland border.

- Advertisement -

Acting on credible intelligence, the Manipur police commandos’ anti-smuggling unit, in association with the Senapati district police, raided the KSTC dumping ground within the area of Senapati Police Station.

Related Posts:

The police arrested two suspects, who were identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34), both Assam residents.

At least, 828 grams of Brown Sugar were seized by authorities along with soap cases used to conceal them for weight.

Also, a four-wheeler and two cellular phones were apprehended from suspects. The apprehended suspects along with the material seized were produced at the jurisdictional police station for further legal action.

- Advertisement -

A case is registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

8-Year-Old Binita Chetry from Assam Shines on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers