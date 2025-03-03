Two Assam-Based Drug Smugglers Arrested in Manipur with Brown Sugar Worth Rs 20 Lakh

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Manipur police apprehended two suspected drug smugglers from Assam and confiscated Brown Sugar valued at around Rs 20 lakh in an anti-smuggling drive in Senapati district on Sunday. The drive was conducted along the Manipur-Nagaland border.

- Advertisement -

Acting on credible intelligence, the Manipur police commandos’ anti-smuggling unit, in association with the Senapati district police, raided the KSTC dumping ground within the area of Senapati Police Station.

The police arrested two suspects, who were identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34), both Assam residents.

At least, 828 grams of Brown Sugar were seized by authorities along with soap cases used to conceal them for weight.

Also, a four-wheeler and two cellular phones were apprehended from suspects. The apprehended suspects along with the material seized were produced at the jurisdictional police station for further legal action.

- Advertisement -

A case is registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.