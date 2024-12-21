17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 21, 2024
type here...

Two Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Two Bangladeshis were pushed back by the Assam Police while they were trying to enter India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He, however, did not specify the district where the two Bangladeshis made attempts to enter India.

- Advertisement -

“In a commendable operation near the International Border, @assampolice successfully apprehended two individuals identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators,” Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

Related Posts:

The two infiltrators have been identified as Beauty Begum and Jasmin Khatun.

“Both were promptly sent back across the border. Great work, team,” the CM added.

Over 170 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along the 1885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East region has been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Poverty should not pose hindrance to education: Assam CM Himanta Biswa...

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year