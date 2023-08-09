Two-day ‘Jalshala’ program raises safe drinking water awareness among students

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 8: A two-day block-level program titled ‘Jalshala,’ focused on raising awareness about safe drinking water, was conducted at the Rongklirdap Public Water Supply Scheme (PWSS) in Taralangso. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from Rengbonghom HS School. ‘Jalshala’ is an initiative falling under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) framework. The program began on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

During the program, students were taken to the Taralangso PWSS site to gain hands-on knowledge about the process of pumping water from a submersible pump to storage tanks and distribution points.

Sandeep Paul, the technical consultant (TC), and assistant executive engineer (AEE) of the PHE Diphu Rural Water Supply Division, stated that the students have acquired insights into safe drinking water practices. They were given practical demonstrations of how groundwater is extracted using a submersible pump, treated, and distributed.

Karbi Anglong’s Executive Members (EMs) and Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) have shown support and awareness for the program, according to TC Sandeep Paul. The PHE and JJM officials are dedicated to effectively implementing JJM across all areas. The Rongklirdap PWSS serves 180 beneficiaries, as mentioned by the AEE.

Following the completion of a water supply scheme under JJM, it is handed over to the Water Reserve Committee. This committee takes responsibility for maintaining and operating the scheme. Villagers can contribute a small amount, usually around Rs 20 to Rs 50, to address minor issues with the scheme. The AEE emphasised that community participation is crucial for the successful operation of the scheme.