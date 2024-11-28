16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Two-day training on livestock rearing held at Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 27: A two-day-long training programme on ‘Rearing of Livestock’ was organised by Morigaon Inter Agency Group (IAG) in collaboration with Guwahati Gana Sewa Samiti (GGSS) at Niz Gerua, Laharighat block. With an aim to provide economic support to the residents of Niz Gerua, who have no means of livelihood and have been raising livestock and birds along with agriculture, the organisations are focusing on economic development through livestock breeding for the inhabitants.

With the aim of improving animal husbandry as an alternative source of livelihood for farmers, the two-day training on scientific and commercial methods of animal husbandry was organised here.

The training programme was inaugurated by Bhuragaon revenue circle officer Priyanka Bania. The CO, who wants to serve the welfare of farmers by studying veterinary medicine, expressed satisfaction in inaugurating the training herself and praised the organisers. Dr Pranjal Hazarika, veterinary officer, Bhuragaon, as the resource guest, provided the training and encouraged the farmers. The training programme was attended by Martin Maya Mochahari, director of Guwahati Gana Sewa Samiti, and Baladev Nath, secretary of Inter-Agency Group and Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthibharal Santha, as the chief guests.

The inaugural meeting was attended by village leader Pradip Chandra Deka, local social worker Mridul Shaikia, and Narayan Biswas. More than 100 farmers participated in the training on pig, chicken, and duck farming.

